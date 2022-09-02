Prosecutors Questioning Opposition Leader's Wife for Credit Card Misuse

Photo : KBS News

Prosecutors are questioning the wife of main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung this Wednesday on suspicions of misusing a government credit card.The Suwon District Prosecutors' Office summoned Kim Hye-kyung on charges related to a breach of trust and breaking election laws.Kim is suspected to have condoned a Gyeonggi provincial official paying for her restaurant bills with the provincial government card in question between July 2018 and September 2021 while Lee was Gyeonggi Province governor.The provincial official is accused of misusing the card for a total of some 20 million won, or more than 14-thousand U.S. dollars, roughly ten percent of which is said have covered Kim's private expenses on some 20 occasions.Lee's wife is also accused of violating the election law last August when she allegedly paid around 100-thousand won, or some 70 dollars, to buy meals for three DP officials, her driver and her lawyer after her husband declared his bid for the party's presidential nomination.Kim denied all allegations during police questioning last month.