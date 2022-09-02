S. Korea, Japan Agree to Continue Further Efforts for Military Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Japan have agreed to continue further efforts to cooperate on the military front.Speaking to reporters after a closed-door meeting with his counterpart Masami Oka, defense vice minister Shin Beom-chul said the two agreed on the need to come to a consensus on the Korean military’s procedural response to Japanese patrol aircraft, with more discussions to come in the working-level stages.Shin said the two sides also agreed to continue coordinating on North Korea's nuclear and missile threats and make efforts to normalize cooperation on defense matters.The vice minister explained that Seoul was reviewing the invitation by Japan to participate in its annual fleet review. The proposal remains controversial due to the Japanese navy’s continued use of the imperial Rising Sun flag, a symbol of colonial rule for many countries in the region.Meanwhile, Shin said there was no discussion on the normalization of a military intelligence-sharing pact between Seoul and Tokyo.The rare meeting, which lasted around 30 minutes, was held on the sidelines of the three-day Seoul Defense Dialogue security forum that started from Tuesday.