National Assembly Passes Bill Easing Real Estate Taxes

Photo : YONHAP News

Parliament has approved a comprehensive real estate tax relief bill for temporary owners of two homes.At a plenary session on Wednesday, the National Assembly passed the amendment to the Comprehensive Real Estate Holding Tax Act with 178 votes in favor, 23 against and 44 abstentions.The amended bill excludes one of the houses when calculating real estate taxes in the event that an idividual temporarily own two houses during the process of moving or as a result of inheritance, or in the case of owning a low-priced house outside of the capital devoid of speculatory purposes.The bill also will allow long-term owners of a single home who satisfy other criteria, such as being over 60 and making less than a set amount, to defer their tax payments until the house exchanges hands, including when the property is transferred to someone else as inheritance.The amendments will be effective from the end of November this year.Meanwhile, the ruling and opposition parties have promised to reach a consensus within the year on raising the tax base to provide additional tax deductions, to which the main opposition has balked, seeing the move as special dispensation for the rich.