Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) fell 33-point-56 points, or one-point-39 percent, on Wednesday, closing the day at two-thousand-376-point-46.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing eleven-point-27 points, or one-point-45 percent, to close at 768-point-19.On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened 12-point-five won against the dollar, ending the day at one-thousand-384-point-two won.The won broke the one-thousand-380 mark for the first time in 13 years and five months since closing at one-thousand-391-point-five won on March 30, 2009.