Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has nominated first vice health minister Cho Kyoo-hong as the new health minister.During a press briefing on Wednesday, presidential Chief of Staff Kim Dae-ki said the decision was made in light of Cho’s extensive experience with government budgets and financing and continuing work on pending issues at the ministry.Kim explained that Cho’s participation in past health reforms and oversight of the budget made him the right person to lead the ministry.Should Cho be sworn in, he will fill a vacancy that has persisted since Yoon’s inauguration after the two previous nominees withdrew due to controversies.