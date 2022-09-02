Cost of Dining Out Continues to Soar with Inflation

The cost of dining out continues to soar nationwide in line with the upward trend of global inflationary pressure.
According to the Korea Consumer Agency, the average cost of gimbap, a key barometer of consumer inflation due to its status as a cheap, ubiquitous staple food, came to three-thousand-46 Korean won in August, increasing by over two point-five percent on-month.
The price for 200 grams of pork belly stood at 18-thousand-364 won, an increase of nearly two percent, while the average price of kimchi stew with rice came to around seven-thousand-500 won, up one percent from the previous month.
Other dining out favorites such as a bowl of cold buckwheat noodles averaged around ten-thousand-500 won, while samgyetang, the country’s traditional chicken soup, came to 15-thousand-462 won, both increasing by at least zero-point-five percent.
The individual increase in prices for each meal reflects the overall trend in the price of dining out, which climbed eight-point-eight percent on-month in August, a figure not seen in 30 years.