Deputy Parliamentary Speaker Chung Jin-suk Picked as New PPP Emergency Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has chosen National Assembly Deputy Speaker Chung Jin-suk as its new emergency chief.PPP floor leader and acting chair Kweon Seong-dong told reporters on Wednesday that the fifth-term lawmaker was confirmed as the next head of the party’s emergency leadership committee during a general meeting of lawmakers earlier in the day.Kweon said Chung was considered a favorite to helm the party, but had declined an earlier offer, after which the current PPP leadership turned to an alternative.The PPP chief said the outside figure, whom he declined to identify, turned down the responsibility, citing a lack of knowledge about the conservative party.Chung finally accepted an offer, following hours of persuasion through telephone discussion and multiple visits to Chung’s office.The PPP had reportedly contacted former deputy parliamentary speaker Park Joo-sun, who was formerly a lawmaker with the main opposition Democratic Party, among others but Park allegedly declined it.The PPP began efforts to launch a new emergency leadership system after the previous contingency committee led by another five-term lawmaker Joo Ho-young was dissolved last month following the court order to suspend Joo from his post in accordance with an injunction request by ousted former party chief Lee Jun-seok.