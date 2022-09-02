Sung Kim: US Preparing Response to Possible N. Korean Nuke Test

Photo : YONHAP News

Washington’s point man on the North Korean nuclear issue says the U.S. is preparing for a response in case Pyongyang moves ahead with its seventh nuclear test.U.S. top nuclear envoy Sung Kim made the remark at the beginning of a trilateral meeting with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts in Tokyo on Wednesday.The U.S. special representative for North Korea mentioned the North’s launch of 31 ballistic missiles this year alone and said such actions threaten the region’s stability, raise military tensions and threaten the safety of every nation.Citing multiple assessments that the North is preparing for its first nuclear test since 2017, Kim said the U.S. is readying a coordinated response through close cooperation with Japan and South Korea, such as adjusting its military readiness and preparations for the North’s provocation.Still, Kim stressed that the U.S. is willing to meet with the North without any preconditions to work towards its goal of the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn also spoke about the North’s preparations for a fresh nuclear test during the meeting, saying South Korea is ready to initiate a swift and stern response to any provocation by the North.