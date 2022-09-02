Seoul Monitoring Reported Weapons Deal Between N. Korea, Russia

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government said on Wednesday that it is closely tracking North Korea’s moves following a media report that Moscow is purchasing millions of artillery shells and rockets from Pyongyang to beef up its fire power in its ongoing war against Ukraine.A senior Foreign ministry official relayed the stance, adding Seoul is also conferring with its major allies and partners on the matter.According to the ministry, North Korea is under UN Security Council(UNSC) sanctions including Resolutions 1874 and 2270 each adopted in 2009 and 2016 against exports of any type of weaponry.While Pyongyang has long been suspected of selling weapons, the South Korean government is reportedly viewing its alleged weapon transactions with Moscow more seriously given that Russia is one of the permanent UNSC members.The New York Times reported on the purported deal between the North and Russia on Monday, citing newly declassified U.S. intelligence. U.S. Defense Department spokesperson Patrick Ryder confirmed the report in a briefing on Tuesday, saying the U.S. is aware of Russia reaching out to the North for weapon supplies.