INSS: N. Korea Likely Tested Engine for Hwasong-17 ICBM

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean think tank says North Korea appeared to have conducted an engine test late last month as part of efforts to advance its latest intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-17 or develop a space launch vehicle.Byun Sang-jung, a chief analyst at the Institute for National Security Strategy(INSS), gave his assessment in a report released on Wednesday, citing a recent media speculation about an engine test in the Sohae Satellite Launching Station in Tongchang-ri, North Pyongan Province.Washington-based NK News raised the speculation last Friday, citing the destruction of plants and trees near the Sohae launch station. Byun said the North may have conducted the test between August 28 and August 31.He said it is likely the engine in question is part of preparations for another test of the Hwasong-17, the previous test for which Seoul and Washington had assessed as a failure, or to develop a space launch vehicle including a satellite.North Korea declared an end to its self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and ballistic missile tests early this year, citing a lack of progress on denuclearization talks with the U.S.. The North conducted tests of Hwasong-17 ICBM on February 27 and March 5, claiming they were for developing a surveillance satellite.The North embarked on another test launch on March 16, but the missile presumed to be Hwasong-17 exploded even before reaching an altitude of 20 kilometers.The regime conducted another missile test on March 24, asserting that it is a Hwasong-17, but the South Korean military concluded it was an older ICBM, called Hwasong-15, not Hwasong-17.