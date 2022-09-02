Pohang, Gyeongju Designated Special Disaster Zones

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has designated the typhoon-ravaged southeastern cities of Pohang and Gyeongju as special disaster zones.The presidential office said Yoon made the decision on Wednesday after visiting the cities hit hardest by Typhoon Hinnamnor.President Yoon expedited the designation in light of the massive damage to the cities, inconveniences for local residents and the preliminary assessment of the damage.The top office said that further designations may also be declared quickly for additional areas if the requirements are met.In a visit to Pohang on Wednesday afternoon, Yoon said that he would do his best to provide swift assistance for the local residents suffering in the wake of the storm, pledging to declare the city a special disaster zone upon returning to Seoul.The designation enables the affected regions to tap into state funds to cover a significant portion of recovery costs.Main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, who also visited Pohang on Wednesday, proposed raising the government's disaster relief payment, saying two million won for inundation isn't enough.