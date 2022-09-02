Yoon to Meet US Vice President in Seoul on Sept. 29

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will meet with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in Seoul on September 29.The presidential office said on Thursday that Yoon and Harris will discuss ways to enhance the bilateral alliance and other issues of mutual interest including North Korea, economic security and pending issues in the region and the world.Seou's concerns with the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act are also likely to be discussed in the meeting.The presidential office said that the planned trip reflects the two governments' firm commitment to strengthening the bilateral alliance following the launch of the Yoon administration.The White House earlier announced that Vice President Harris will travel to Tokyo on September 25 on behalf of President Biden to lead the presidential delegation attending the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo set for September 27.She will then visit South Korea on September 29, meeting with senior government officials and civil society representatives in both Seoul and Tokyo.The U.S. vice president's visit to Seoul will be the first since 2018, when then-Vice President Mike Pence visited South Korea to attend the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.