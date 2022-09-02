US Offers Cybersecurity Training for Allies against N. Korea's Malicious Cyber Activities

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department is offering cybersecurity training to its allies and partners worldwide to help them enhance their capabilities to respond to malicious cyber activities by North Korea.The department's Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy said in a press release on Wednesday that it will offer courses to partner nations on a rotational basis through 2023, training them how to counter “Hidden Cobra,” its term for the regime's malicious cyber activity.The department said the program includes practical, hands-on exercises to equip participants to prevent, detect and mitigate malicious cyber operations using cybersecurity information released by U.S. government agencies.It warned that the North's malicious cyber activities threaten the U.S. and the broader international community, including the integrity and stability of the global financial system.The U.S. earlier provided a nine-day training program titled "Unhiding Hidden Cobra" for government officials and cyber security specialists from six countries in the Western Hemisphere, Africa and Asia.