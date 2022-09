Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea reportedly convened a key parliamentary meeting on Wednesday to adopt laws on rural development and landscaping.According to the North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Thursday, the Supreme People's Assembly(SPA) held the seventh session of the 14th SPA at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang the previous day.Without the presence of regime leader Kim Jong-un, Choe Ryong-hae, the chair of the standing committee of the SPA, presided over the meeting attended by senior officials of the politburo of the ruling Workers' Party.The assembly reportedly adopted bills on rural development and landscaping with unanimous approval.The KCNA said that the meeting will continue, suggesting that it will go on for more than one day.