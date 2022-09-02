Trade Minister to Attend Ministerial IPEF Meeting

Photo : KBS News

Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun will attend a ministerial meeting of the U.S.-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework(IPEF) in Los Angeles this week.According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Thursday, minister Ahn will attend the IPEF meeting on Thursday and Friday.The gathering, to be jointly hosted by U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, will be the first in-person ministerial meeting since the launch of the economic framework in May.Ahead of the launch of official negotiations, the 14 participant countries will discuss specific topics for future discussions on four pillars – trade, supply chains, clean energy and a fair economy.The ministry said that Minister Ahn plans to reflect the country's interests as much as possible in discussions on the promotion of regional economic activities and investment, as well as in talks on inclusive and sustainable economic growth.The IPEF is a new economic initiative launched by U.S. President Joe Biden in May comprising the U.S., South Korea, Australia, Brunei, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.