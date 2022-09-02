National Assembly Speaker to Visit Spain, Portugal

Photo : KBS News

National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo will embark on a weeklong trip to Spain and Poland on Friday.On the official visit to the European countries, Kim will meet with parliamentary leaders to seek support for Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo and discuss ways to promote cooperation on renewable energy and electric vehicles as well as the creation of new air routes.According to Kim's office, the assembly speaker will meet with Meritxell Batet Lamaña, president of Spain's Congress of Deputies, next Monday to discuss cooperation in the renewable energy sector.Kim is also scheduled to meet with President of the Senate Ander Gil García next Tuesday to talk about cooperating in construction and infrastructure.In Portugal, he plans to meet with Assembly president Augusto Santos Silva next Wednesday and propose expanding bilateral cooperation in electric vehicle batteries and the maritime industry.The planned tour is Kim's second overseas trip since he took office in July. Last month, he visited Poland and Romania to promote arms exports.