Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Pres. Yoon Not Thinking about DP’s Moves Targeting Him and First Lady

Written: 2022-09-08 10:26:39Updated: 2022-09-08 15:00:26

Pres. Yoon Not Thinking about DP’s Moves Targeting Him and First Lady

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol says he has no particular opinion on the main opposition party’s introduction of a bill that aims to launch a special counsel investigation into allegations surrounding First Lady Kim Keon-hee.

Yoon made the remark on his way to work on Thursday when asked about the Democratic Party(DP)’s move to submit such a bill and file a complaint against him for violating the Public Official Election Act.

The president said that he has more pressing matters to attend to and that he will appropriately address the issue at a later date, seemingly attempting to distance himself from party politics.

The bill proposes that a special prosecutor investigate Kim’s alleged involvement in a stock price manipulation scandal, falsification of credentials and bribery.

Also on Wednesday, the DP filed a complaint against Yoon with the prosecution for the alleged omission of his wife’s jewelry in his asset report, which all high-ranking officials must submit when seeking or holding office.

It is the DP's second complaint against Yoon after filing its first on Monday claiming that the president spread false information during his presidential campaign.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >