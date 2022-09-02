Pres. Yoon Not Thinking about DP’s Moves Targeting Him and First Lady

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol says he has no particular opinion on the main opposition party’s introduction of a bill that aims to launch a special counsel investigation into allegations surrounding First Lady Kim Keon-hee.Yoon made the remark on his way to work on Thursday when asked about the Democratic Party(DP)’s move to submit such a bill and file a complaint against him for violating the Public Official Election Act.The president said that he has more pressing matters to attend to and that he will appropriately address the issue at a later date, seemingly attempting to distance himself from party politics.The bill proposes that a special prosecutor investigate Kim’s alleged involvement in a stock price manipulation scandal, falsification of credentials and bribery.Also on Wednesday, the DP filed a complaint against Yoon with the prosecution for the alleged omission of his wife’s jewelry in his asset report, which all high-ranking officials must submit when seeking or holding office.It is the DP's second complaint against Yoon after filing its first on Monday claiming that the president spread false information during his presidential campaign.