Los Angeles Designates 'Squid Game Day' to Mark Megahit Netflix Show

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. city of Los Angeles has designated September 17 as “Squid Game Day” to celebrate the Netflix megahit’s impact on U.S. pop culture.John Lee, a member of the Los Angeles City Council, said on Wednesday that a resolution on the designation was adopted the previous week, to mark the anniversary of the global release for the dystopian drama.Submitted by Lee, a son of South Korean immigrants, the resolution cited the show’s crucial role in promoting South Korea’s culture and traditions as well as raising the voice of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community in the U.S. film and entertainment industry.The resolution also says “Squid Game” made history by becoming the first non-English-language series cast to win the Screen Actors Guild award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, noting that the show has earned over a dozen nominations for this year’s Emmy Awards.The city of Los Angeles plans to hold a ceremony on Friday in front of city hall to mark the designation of “Squid Game Day.”