Gov't to Spend 74 Tln Won in 2023 to Support Socially Vulnerable

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will spend 74 trillion won next year to support the socially vulnerable, including low-income households, people with disabilities, job-seeking young people, seniors and children.At an emergency economic meeting presided over by finance minister Choo Kyung-ho on Thursday, support for the four groups was classified as a key task for 2023, pledging 74-point-four trillion won, eight-point-seven trillion won more than this year.Accounting for eligibility overlap, a total of 21 million people are estimated to benefit from the forthcoming government aid.Twenty-one-point-two trillion won have been earmarked to help those in the low-income bracket, covering the expansion of eligibility for livelihood and medical benefits and raising educational aid for students by 23-point-three percent, among other initiatives.Five-point-eight trillion won have been set aside for programs to assist people with disabilities, such as a 24-hour emergency care service for those with developmental disabilities, and to increase monthly disability allowance by 20-thousand won.Twenty-four-point-one trillion won will be spent to assist young people in finding a job and a home, while another 23-point-three trillion won to support the elderly and families with children.