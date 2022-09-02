Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

POSCO to Restart 3 Blast Furnaces at Pohang Steelworks from Sat.

Written: 2022-09-08 13:55:10Updated: 2022-09-08 13:59:26

POSCO to Restart 3 Blast Furnaces at Pohang Steelworks from Sat.

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation’s leading steelmaker will resume operating three blast furnaces in phases starting from Saturday after Typhoon Hinnamnor forced a shutdown on Wednesday.

POSCO said on Thursday that the operation of substations and liquefied natural gas(LNG) generation facilities are expected to be normalized by Saturday to complete electricity restoration at its steelworks facility in the southeastern city of Pohang.

The steel mill will operate through the Chuseok holiday this weekend to process the molten iron from the furnaces, which did not suffer damage from the typhoon-triggered flooding but have been shut down until other operations resume.

Meanwhile, ground-level and subterranean floors of the major facilities building were inundated, forcing the steelmaker to halt operation at the Pohang complex for the first time since 1973.

The company said it continues work to drain out the flooded lower levels.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >