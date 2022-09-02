POSCO to Restart 3 Blast Furnaces at Pohang Steelworks from Sat.

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation’s leading steelmaker will resume operating three blast furnaces in phases starting from Saturday after Typhoon Hinnamnor forced a shutdown on Wednesday.POSCO said on Thursday that the operation of substations and liquefied natural gas(LNG) generation facilities are expected to be normalized by Saturday to complete electricity restoration at its steelworks facility in the southeastern city of Pohang.The steel mill will operate through the Chuseok holiday this weekend to process the molten iron from the furnaces, which did not suffer damage from the typhoon-triggered flooding but have been shut down until other operations resume.Meanwhile, ground-level and subterranean floors of the major facilities building were inundated, forcing the steelmaker to halt operation at the Pohang complex for the first time since 1973.The company said it continues work to drain out the flooded lower levels.