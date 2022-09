Photo : KBS News

Just days after Super Typhoon Hinnamnor struck the Korean Peninsula, Typhoon Muifa developed over waters off Japan's Okinawa and is now moving northward.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said that as of 9 a.m. Thursday, the year’s 12th typhoon formed near waters one-thousand-200 kilometers south-southeast of Okinawa.The moderate typhoon is forecast to gain strength as it advances northwest, reaching waters 230 kilometers west of Okinawa by Tuesday.Muifa is expected to become a "strong" typhoon with a central pressure of 960 hectopascals and a maximum central wind speed of 39 meters per second.While the typhoon's course remains fluid, the KMA believes it will be able to determine its path and impact on the Korean Peninsula by Saturday.