Pres. Yoon: Korea Overcame Crises Through Collective Hope, Effort

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol credited the nation’s ability to overcome crises to the collective hope and efforts of the people of South Korea.In his first Chuseok holiday address as president on Thursday, the president said he will do his best to help citizens impacted by Typhoon Hinnamnor return to normalcy as soon as possible.Highlighting the imbalanced hardship felt by the most vulnerable in society when the economy is struggling, he pledged to build a social safety net that catches everyone in need of support by becoming a government that listens to the people.He also expressed gratitude for all those who fulfill their duties even during national holidays, such as laborers, the police, firefighters, the military and medical personnel.The president also said he hopes the Chuseok holiday will be a time for citizens to set aside worries and share their hearts and hopes with those they love.