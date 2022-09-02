Emergency Response Posture Lifted, 11 Killed by Typhoon

Photo : YONHAP News

Super Typhoon Hinnamnor struck the Korean Peninsula on Tuesday, leaving eleven dead in its wake.After approaching the Korean Peninsula from south-southwest of Jeju Island, the strongest tropical storm of the year made landfall near the city of Geoje in Gyeongsang Province at 4:50 a.m., moving north-northeast through the province toward the city of Pohang, where it wreaked havoc to the tune of nearly 200 billion won, or almost 145 million U.S. dollars, in damage.After swirling over the peninsula for approximately two hours and ten minutes, Hinnamnor escaped off the shores of Ulsan on the southeast coast at around 7 a.m. on a northeastward trajectory into the East Sea.At 9 a.m. on Thursday, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters suspended its highest level of emergency response posture put in place as the tropical system hit, also lowering its typhoon advisory one notch.The agency has reported eleven deaths resulting from the storm, while search and rescue operations continue for one person still missing in Pohang, where the typhoon inflicted the most damage in the country.Of nine people that were reported missing after entering the underground parking lot of their apartment building in Pohang, seven were pronounced dead after their bodies were recovered, while two survived.A woman in her 70s, also in Pohang, died after being swept away by torrential waters and another woman in her 80s was found dead after her house was buried in a mudslide in Gyeongju.More than five-thousand-240 people nationwide evacuated, over six-hundred of whom still remain displaced. Some 12-thousand houses and stores were inundated and over seven-thousand hectares of farmland across the country were submerged and damaged, mostly in North Gyeongsang Province.The president on Wednesday designated Pohang and the neighboring city of Gyeongju as special disaster zones, opening the door to state funds that cover a significant portion of recovery costs.