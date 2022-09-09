Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Queen Elizabeth II Dies at 96 After 70 Yr. Reign

Written: 2022-09-09 11:36:47Updated: 2022-09-09 13:50:44

Queen Elizabeth II Dies at 96 After 70 Yr. Reign

Photo : YONHAP News

Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96 after a reign of 70 years.

In a statement released on Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Queen died at her Balmoral estate in the Scottish Highlands.

The statement said "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.”

The Queen’s health began to deteriorate after her husband, Prince Philip, died in April of last year.

Her death came just three days after she appointed Liz Truss as Britain’s new prime minister, the 15th to serve under her.

She ruled for over seven decades after assuming the throne at the age of 25.  As Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth did not personally engage in politics but was highly respected by her people for her role in uniting the nation during times of crisis and struggle.

Following her death on Thursday, Prince Charles automatically succeeded her as king. He will be known as King Charles III.

The Queen's state funeral is expected to be held at Westminster Abbey in ten days. She will be laid to rest at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >