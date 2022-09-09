Queen Elizabeth II Dies at 96 After 70 Yr. Reign

Photo : YONHAP News

Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96 after a reign of 70 years.In a statement released on Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Queen died at her Balmoral estate in the Scottish Highlands.The statement said "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.”The Queen’s health began to deteriorate after her husband, Prince Philip, died in April of last year.Her death came just three days after she appointed Liz Truss as Britain’s new prime minister, the 15th to serve under her.She ruled for over seven decades after assuming the throne at the age of 25. As Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth did not personally engage in politics but was highly respected by her people for her role in uniting the nation during times of crisis and struggle.Following her death on Thursday, Prince Charles automatically succeeded her as king. He will be known as King Charles III.The Queen's state funeral is expected to be held at Westminster Abbey in ten days. She will be laid to rest at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.