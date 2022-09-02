Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall to 60,000s

Written: 2022-09-09 11:40:13Updated: 2022-09-09 15:15:16

Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall to 60,000s

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases fell to the 60-thousands on Friday amid a slowdown in the latest pandemic wave.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA), 69-thousand-410 infections were confirmed throughout Thursday, including 277 from overseas. The country's cumulative caseload came to about 23 million-934-thousand.

The daily tally is down by some 20-thousand from a week ago.

Sixty-eight deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 27-thousand-381, with the fatality rate at zero-point-11 percent.
 
Meanwhile, during a COVID-19 response meeting, second vice health and welfare minister Lee Ki-il called on the public to observe quarantine rules and actively get treatment should they suffer any COVID-19 symptoms during the Chuseok holidays noting that this year’s Chuseok is the nation’s first major holiday since all social distancing measures were lifted. 

Temporary screening centers will operate at nine rest stops on major highways to enable the public to get PCR tests free of charge during the holidays.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >