Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall to 60,000s

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases fell to the 60-thousands on Friday amid a slowdown in the latest pandemic wave.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA), 69-thousand-410 infections were confirmed throughout Thursday, including 277 from overseas. The country's cumulative caseload came to about 23 million-934-thousand.The daily tally is down by some 20-thousand from a week ago.Sixty-eight deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 27-thousand-381, with the fatality rate at zero-point-11 percent.Meanwhile, during a COVID-19 response meeting, second vice health and welfare minister Lee Ki-il called on the public to observe quarantine rules and actively get treatment should they suffer any COVID-19 symptoms during the Chuseok holidays noting that this year’s Chuseok is the nation’s first major holiday since all social distancing measures were lifted.Temporary screening centers will operate at nine rest stops on major highways to enable the public to get PCR tests free of charge during the holidays.