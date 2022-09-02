Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

US Secretary of State Wishes Koreans Joyous Chuseok

Written: 2022-09-09 13:41:13Updated: 2022-09-09 13:42:08

US Secretary of State Wishes Koreans Joyous Chuseok

Photo : YONHAP News

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken highlighted the bilateral friendship in his greetings to the Korean people on the occasion of the Chuseok holiday in a press statement on Thursday.

In the statement, Blinken wished the Korean people a joyous Chuseok holiday, adding that he is reminded of the importance of the relationships remaining strong and resilient amid many difficult challenges over the past two years.

He expressed gratitude for "the longstanding friendship between our two countries and the ever-closer relations that we are building towards in the future."

Blinken then said that the bilateral alliance is built on the shared belief in a democratic and free global order, stressing the commitment to "tackle emerging challenges throughout the Indo-Pacific region and the world."

The U.S. State Department has released press statements marking major Korean holidays and commemoration days in the past, including Chuseok and Independence Day.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >