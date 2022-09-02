Menu Content

Pres. Yoon Offers Condolences on Queen Elizabeth II's Passing

Written: 2022-09-09 13:46:38Updated: 2022-09-09 13:50:32

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol joined leaders around the world in offering condolences to the British people on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

In a Twitter message on Friday, Yoon commended the Queen’s strong belief in human freedom, saying she leaves behind a great legacy of human dignity.

In a subsequent Facebook post, he said the Queen has demonstrated exemplary leadership throughout the turbulence of the 20th century and the uncertainties of the 21st century, uniting the Kingdom and making the British people proud.

The ruling and opposition party leaders also expressed their condolences via social media and spokesperson's statement.

U.S. President Joe Biden said the Queen "was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States." Biden ordered the White House, federal buildings and military facilities to hoist American flags at half-staff until the day of internment.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the Queen was admired around the world for her leadership and devotion, adding that she was “good friend to the UN” and “a reassuring presence through decades of change.”

In a message sent to King Charles III, Pope Francis paid tribute to the Queen’s life of “unstinting service to the good of the Nation and the Commonwealth, her example of devotion to duty, her steadfast witness of faith in Jesus Christ and her firm hope in his promises.”
