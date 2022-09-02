Menu Content

Actor Lee Jung-jae Cast as Male Lead in Star Wars Series

South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae, who has risen to global stardom thanks to the megahit Netflix show “Squid Game,” has been cast as the male lead in a “Star Wars” series.

Deadline and Variety were among a number of U.S. entertainment news outlets reporting on Thursday that Lee will star in a spinoff series called “The Acolyte."

The plot of the show and which character Lee will play have been kept under tight wraps.

The reports said he will star alongside the previously cast Amandla Stenberg and Jodie Turner-Smith, while the co-creator of the series “Russian Doll,” Leslye Headland, will take the helm of the upcoming show, serving as writer, executive producer and director.

"The Acolyte" will soon go into production by Disney Plus, the subscription streaming service from the Walt Disney Company, which came to own the “Star Wars” franchise after striking a four-point-05 billion dollar deal with its creator, George Lucas, in 2012.
