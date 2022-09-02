Brother of Late Fisheries Official to Visit US

Photo : YONHAP News

The family of a fisheries official who was shot to death by North Korean troops on the West Sea two years ago will visit the United States to raise global awareness on the incident.According to U.S. civic group Committee for Human Rights in North Korea, the late official's brother Lee Rae-jin will attend the 18th general assembly of the International Parliamentarians' Coalition for the North Korean Refugees and Human Rights scheduled in Washington next Thursday.Lee will be a panelist in one discussion session and talk about his brother's death and urge the international community to hold Pyongyang responsible.At the time of Lee Dae-jun's death in September 2020, the then Moon Jae-in administration announced that he was killed while trying to defect to the North.However since President Yoon Suk Yeol took office, the defense ministry and Coast Guard reversed their previous statements, saying Lee's attempted defection is not proven.Next Saturday, the brother will also meet the parents of the late American student Otto Warmbier who died soon after his release from imprisonment in the North. Lee is expected to hear their advice and join efforts in informing the world about his brother's death.