US Policy Remains Unchanged after N. Korea's Latest Vow Not to Give Up Nukes

Photo : YONHAP News

The White House says U.S. policy to achieve North Korea's denuclearization through diplomacy remains unchanged following the regime's latest vow not to give up nuclear weapons.Asked about the North Korean leader's latest remarks while traveling to Ohio aboard Air Force One, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Friday that the White House is aware of the report and the Biden administration has been very clear from the beginning that its policy remains unchanged.She explained the U.S. remains focused on continuing to coordinate closely with its allies and partners to address the threats posed by North Korea and to advance the shared objective of the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.Jean-Pierre reiterated the U.S. has no hostile intent toward the North, continues to seek diplomacy and is prepared to meet without preconditions, but that North Korea continues to not respond.