Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop girl group Blackpink's new single "Pink Venom" has landed on the UK Official Singles Chart Top 100 for three weeks in a row.According to the latest rankings unveiled Friday, the song slipped three slots to No. 40 this week.Blackpink performed the hip-hop track at the MTV Video Music Awards last month.The song released on August 19 debuted on the Official Singles Chart at No. 22.In the U.S., "Pink Venom" has topped two Billboard charts, the Global 200 and the Global Excluding U.S. chart, for the second consecutive week.