Photo : YONHAP News

The 2022 Chuncheon SF Film Festival will be held from September 29 to October 3.According to organizers, under the motto "safe & futuristic," the event will showcase 49 science fiction films selected for competition and 30 films that have been invited. The list is out of some 15-hundred entries submitted by 95 countries.Korean animation "My Daddy is an Alien" is one of the two opening films.This year, a talk show will bring together experts and audience members to cater to novice fans of the sci-fi genre.In its ninth edition, the Chuncheon festival started out with a focus on independent and short films but has incorporated science fiction since 2020.