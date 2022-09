Photo : KBS News

Many expressways nationwide remained clogged with traffic Saturday as South Koreans travel across the country to visit family during the Chuseok holiday.This year's Chuseok holiday, or the Korean harvest celebration, started Friday and will run through Monday. Koreans normally head back to their hometowns to spend time with their families.Korea Expressway Corp. said expressways nationwide will be congested in all directions as some people start returning home while others head to ancestors' graves to pay their respects.