Daily COVID-19 cases fell to the 20-thousands amid a slowdown in the latest pandemic wave.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Sunday, 28-thousand-214 cases were confirmed throughout Saturday, including 228 from overseas.The daily tally is down by some 44-thousand from a week ago, 57-thousand from two weeks ago and is the lowest tally for a Sunday in nine weeks.The country's cumulative caseload surpassed 24 million.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients has risen by seven from the previous day to 532.Saturday reported 47 deaths, raising the death toll to 27-thousand-476. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critically ill COVID-19 patients nationwide stands at 32-point-six percent.