Politics

Yoon Visits Military Unit, Encourages Soldiers on Chuseok

Written: 2022-09-11 13:03:39Updated: 2022-09-11 16:47:02

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol visited a military unit in Seoul during the Chuseok holiday to offer his encouragement to military personnel.

According to the presidential office, President Yoon met with some 40 soldiers and officers of an air defense company of the Capital Defense Command on Saturday.

The president reportedly encouraged the soldiers over lunch, saying that he was thankful for the their hard work to protect the skies of the capital city during the holiday.

The president also expressed his gratitude towards the military service members' sacrifice and service during the recent recovery efforts from the typhoon and heavy rains.

The president also held impromptu video calls with parents of five soldiers and pledged to spare no effort to improve the working conditions of the nation's military personnel.

Later on Saturday at the presidential office, Yoon held separate video communications with soldiers serving in South Sudan, Lebanon, Oman and the United Arab Emirates.
