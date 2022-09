Photo : YONHAP News

Traffic congestion is aggravating on expressways in many parts of the nation on Sunday as people start to return home on the third day of the four-day Chuseok holiday and others hit the road to enjoy the extended holiday.The Korea Expressway Corporation said on Sunday that it will take an estimated seven hours and 30 minutes to get from Busan to Seoul if they leave at noon.The corporation is projecting six hours and ten minutes from Gwangju to Seoul and three-and-a-half hours from Daejeon to Seoul.Traffic congestion is expected to be severe on the northbound lanes from Sunday morning to early Monday morning, but not as much as Saturday.The congestion is forecast to reach its worst at around 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in all directions, before easing at 8 p.m. on southbound sections and 2 a.m. Monday on northbound lanes.