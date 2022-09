Photo : YONHAP News

Highways across the nation are expected to see heavy congestion, as travelers head back home on the last day of the four-day Chuseok holiday.The Korea Expressway Corporation on Monday said traffic congestion on northbound expressways will be heaviest between 3 and 4 p.m. and ease after 9 p.m.As of 11 a.m., the estimated travel time to Seoul was five hours and 40 minutes from the southern port city of Busan.The corporation is projecting four-and-a-half hours from the southwestern city of Gwangju to Seoul, five hours from the southeastern city of Daegu and two hours and 20 minutes from the central city of Daejeon.The corporation expected no significant traffic jams for most southbound lanes.Collection of toll fees will remain suspended throughout Monday on all expressways operated by the state-run corporation as well as 21 privately run highways.