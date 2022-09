The country's largest steelmaker POSCO said on Monday that it will normalize operations of all three blast furnaces as early as Tuesday, one week after Typhoon Hinnamnor had forced a shutdown.POSCO resumed operations of blast furnace No. Three at its steelworks facility in the southeastern city of Pohang on Saturday.The steelmaker will restart blast furnace No. Four on Monday and No. Two as early as Tuesday to normalize all three furnaces a week after the shutdown.POSCO said that it will also focus on restoring affected facilities that process the molten iron from the furnaces.The steelmaker halted operations last Tuesday as its facilities were flooded by Typhoon Hinnamnor. It marked the first time for the company to halt operations of all three furnaces in 49 years since 1973.