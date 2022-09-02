Power Demand in August Second Highest for the Month Despite Cooler Conditions

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation's electricity demand in August was the second highest for the month despite a slight letup in the sultry heat cooled by record downpours.According to the Korea Power Exchange on Monday, the country's maximum electricity demand averaged 80-thousand-375 megawatts last month, up four percent from a year earlier.That's the second largest figure for the month since August 2018, when it had hit an all-time high as the nation was gripped by the most severe heat wave in history.August figures surpassed 80-thousand megawatts for the first time since 2018.The largest-ever power demand was recorded in July of this year, with the maximum power demand reaching 82-thousand megawatts.The power demand declined in August due to record heavy rains, but the drop was limited as high humidity after the rains pushed up the demand.The nation’s power reserves remained at stable levels throughout August, staying above ten percent.