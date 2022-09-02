609 People Indicted for Alleged Irregularities in Presidential Election

Photo : YONHAP News

More than 600 people, including main opposition Democratic Party Chairperson Lee Jae-myung, will stand trial for alleged irregularities in the March 9 presidential election.The Supreme Prosecutors' Office on Monday said it booked about two-thousand people last Friday and indicted 609 of them for violating the election law in the presidential election. Friday was the last day for the statute of limitations to hold for election-related cases.Twelve of the indicted were detained.Compared to the previous presidential election in 2017, the number of charges and complaints more than doubled this year.In particular, the number of those accused of spreading false information rose nearly five-fold from 164 to 810, taking up the largest portion of the complaints and charges at 40 percent.Another 389 people are accused of using violence, while some 100 others are suspected to have provided money or gifts.Those indicted include four incumbent lawmakers including the DP chair, and one head of a local government.