Pianist Kim Jun-hyung Wins 2nd Prize at ARD Int'l Music Competition

Photo : YONHAP News

Pianist Kim Jun-hyung has won second prize at the 71st ARD International Music Competition’s Piano Category in Munich, Germany.Kumho Cultural Foundation announced on Monday that Kim had won the award following four rounds of competitions held between September 3 and September 11.Kim, born in 1997, studied at the University of Music and Performing Arts Munich.He won first prize at the 2020 Seoul International Music Competition, held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The ARD International Music Competition began in 1952, and is one of Germany’s most prestigious classical music competitions, covering 21 categories in total.This year’s competition was held in four categories, namely the piano, flute, trombone and string quartet.Earlier, fellow South Korean Kim Yu-been won first prize in the flute category.Conductor and pianist Chung Myung-whun won second prize in the competition’s piano category in 1973, and in 2017, pianist Son Jung-bum became the first Korean to win first prize.