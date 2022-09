Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will embark upon a week-long overseas trip bound for the UK, U.S. and Canada next Sunday.National Security Advisor Kim Sung-han announced the plans on Monday, confirming that the president would make the seven-day journey from September 18.His first stop will be the United Kingdom, where President Yoon will attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away last Thursday.Yoon will then visit New York City, where he will make his first address as South Korea's leader at the United Nations General Assembly.While in the U.S., a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida could also take place.