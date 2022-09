Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) is set to launch a committee to produce measures to mitigate the impact of the economic crisis on people's livelihoods.The party will launch the committee on Tuesday afternoon at the National Assembly with a ceremony attended by 12 lawmakers, including DP Chair Lee Jae-myung and chief policymaker Kim Sung-hwan as well as Rep. Kim Tae-nyeon, who will lead the committee.The purpose of the committee is to discuss and devise measures to cope with the economic crisis stemming from rising prices, rate hikes and the rising won-dollar exchange rate, as well as reform measures on economic issues closely related to people's livelihoods.Meanwhile, starting this week, the party plans to visit cities and provinces nationwide every Friday to hold its Supreme Council meeting.