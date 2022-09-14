No. of Marginal Companies Rises 24% in 2021 from 2019

Photo : YONHAP News

The country saw a sharp increase in the number of companies that were unable to service their debts with earnings in 2021 compared to two years earlier, before the COVID-19 pandemic.According to a report from the Korea Economic Research Institute(KERI) under the Federation of Korean Industries(FKI), more than 28-hundred companies were so-called marginal firms last year, referring to companies whose interest coverage ratio stays below one.It marks a sharp increase of 23-point-seven percent from 2019, before the outbreak of the pandemic.The increase for medium-sized or large companies was 15-point-four percent over the two-year period, while the figure for small businesses marked 25-point-four percent.The report, commissioned by KERI, was produced by a professor at Incheon National University.The interest coverage ratio, which measures a company's ability to handle its outstanding debt, is calculated by dividing a company's operating profit by its interest expenses. A ratio of less than one means the company's operating profits do not cover its interest expenses.