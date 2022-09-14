560,000 Hacking Attempts against S. Korean Gov't Detected in 6 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

Nearly 560-thousand hacking attempts against the government were detected over the past six years.According to an interior ministry report submitted to Rep. Lee Hae-sik of the main opposition Democratic Party on Tuesday, 558-thousand-674 attempts to hack the government's key computer systems were detected between 2017 and July of this year.The annual number of hacking attempts has been on the rise from 62-thousand-532 to around 101-thousand-980 in 2021.An analysis of internet protocol addresses showed that 22-point-nine percent of the attempts were from China, while some 20 percent were traced to the United States.Eight-point-five percent of the attempted breaches originated in South Korea, followed by Russia, Germany and Brazil.Rep. Lee said that the steady rise in the hacking attempts against the government implies a growing threat to the national security and personal information of South Koreans, calling for active and thorough cybersecurity measures by the government.