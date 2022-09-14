Exports Fall 16.6% in First 10 Days of September

Photo : YONHAP News

Exports fell more than ten percent on-year in the first ten days of September due to fewer working days.According to tentative data from the Korea Customs Service on Tuesday, the country’s outbound shipments stood at 16-point-two billion U.S. dollars in the cited period, down 16-point-six percent from a year earlier.Average daily exports, however, rose by nine percent, with the number of working days decreasing by two from last year to come in at six-point-five.Shipments of semiconductors and petroleum products rose seven-point-nine percent and eleven-point-seven percent, respectively, while exports of autos and wireless communication devices slipped 17-point-nine percent and 23-point-eight percent each.Exports to China and the United States decreased 20-point-nine percent and eleven-point-six percent, respectively, while outbound commodities to Malaysia rose nearly 20 percent.Imports fell ten-point-nine percent on-year to almost 18-point-seven billion dollars during the cited period, resulting in a trade deficit of two-point-44 billion dollars.