Economy

Exports Fall 16.6% in First 10 Days of September

Written: 2022-09-13 09:42:50Updated: 2022-09-13 10:21:49

Photo : YONHAP News

Exports fell more than ten percent on-year in the first ten days of September due to fewer working days.

According to tentative data from the Korea Customs Service on Tuesday, the country’s outbound shipments stood at 16-point-two billion U.S. dollars in the cited period, down 16-point-six percent from a year earlier.

Average daily exports, however, rose by nine percent, with the number of working days decreasing by two from last year to come in at six-point-five.

Shipments of semiconductors and petroleum products rose seven-point-nine percent and eleven-point-seven percent, respectively, while exports of autos and wireless communication devices slipped 17-point-nine percent and 23-point-eight percent each.

Exports to China and the United States decreased 20-point-nine percent and eleven-point-six percent, respectively, while outbound commodities to Malaysia rose nearly 20 percent.

Imports fell ten-point-nine percent on-year to almost 18-point-seven billion dollars during the cited period, resulting in a trade deficit of two-point-44 billion dollars.
