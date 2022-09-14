Menu Content

Daily COVID-19 Cases Climb Above 50,000 after Chuseok Holiday

Written: 2022-09-13 09:47:11Updated: 2022-09-13 10:39:32

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases rose by more than 20-thousand to above 50-thousand after the four-day Chuseok holiday.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Tuesday, 57-thousand-309 cases were confirmed throughout the previous day, including 272 from overseas.

The country's cumulative caseload came to 24 million-99-thousand-134.

Although the daily tally rose by more than 20-thousand from a day ago, it is the lowest figure for a Tuesday in nine weeks. The figure dropped by 42-thouand from a week ago and 58-thousand from two weeks ago.

Infections ticked upward from Monday, the last day of the Chuseok holiday, after a steady drop was observed earlier in the holiday.

The number of seriously or critically ill hospitalized patients is down by six from the previous day to 547.

Monday reported 35 deaths, raising the death toll to 27-thousand-533. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.

The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critically ill COVID-19 patients nationwide stands at 31-point-six percent.
