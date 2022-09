Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has completed the formation of its new emergency leadership committee.The party's spokesperson Park Hyeung-soo said on Tuesday that committee chief Chung Jin-suk has finished appointing all committee members.Chung picked lawmakers Kim Sang-hoon and Jeong Jeom-sig for the nine-member committee along with Joo Ki-hwan, a member of the party's previous emergency committee, and former presidential spokesperson Kim Haing.Joo declined the appointment soon after the announcement, and was replaced by another member of the PPP's previous emergency committee, Rep. Jun Joo-hyae.The committee is composed of the chair, the party's floor leader, its top policymaker and six other members.