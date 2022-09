Photo : YONHAP News

The director-producer of the South Korean drama “Squid Game” has earned a best director’s award at this year’s Emmys for his work on the most-watched Netflix drama of all time.Hwang Dong-hyuk was declared the winner of Outstanding Directing and Writing For a Drama Series for the first episode of the show, “Red Light, Green Light,” during the 74th Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Monday.The 51-year-old director was chosen over other strong competitors, including Mark Mylod, Cathy Yan and Lorene Scafaria of "Succession," Ben Stiller of "Severance," and Jason Bateman of "Ozark."It is the first time a Korean has taken home a best director’s award at Emmys and the first non-English-language show to win in this category.