Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Lee Myung-bak, who was granted a three-month suspension of his prison sentence in June, will seek an extension due to continuing health concerns.Lee's legal representative Kang Hoon said on Tuesday that he will file for the extension with the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office over the weekend.The prosecution decided to release the 81-year-old former president on June 28 after he requested a suspension of his prison term, citing deteriorating health.Lee served one year and seven months of a 17-year sentence for embezzlement and bribery before being released to seek treatment at a hospital and recuperate at his home in southern Seoul.